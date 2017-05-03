Markets open marginally higher, Sensex above 30k; PowerGrid top gainer

Benchmark indices opened in green following positive global cues from Uncertainty over the US Fed’s two-day policy outcome, rupee movement and a slew of corporate earnings capped the gains.



As per Reuters, the Fed is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates, but may drop hints on the possibility of a rate hike in June.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 30,007 up 86 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,339 up 25 points.



The BSE rose 0.3% while the BSE advanced 0.2%



"A broadening wedge pattern seen in hourly charts suggests that ranges can continue to expand before finally sparking a directional move. Until then 9,330 and 9,280 will remain important pivots below which downside risks will increase," said Geojit Financial Services in a note.



Buzzing Stocks



PowerGrid, ONGC, Dr Reddy's. HeroMoto and Wipro gained the most while ITC, Maruti and Sun Pharma shed a tad.



was trading completely flat ahead of it March-quarter earnings result, due later in the day.



IRB's InvIT IPO opens today





Engineering company IRB Infrastructure became the first firm to announce a public offer in the InvITs space with a Rs 5,000 crore plus the public issue of its fund opening today.



The IPO, which is the first in this segment, closes on May 5 and commands a price band of Rs 100-102 per unit.

InvITs or infrastructure investment trusts are those debt instruments which be traded in the market and can act as investment vehicles for the sponsors.

Asian stocks followed global indexes higher on Wednesday, as strong earnings and manufacturing data boosted risk appetite, while expectations that the Federal Reserve will signal a June rate increase later in the session lifted the dollar.Oil prices pulled higher after a sharp fall on Tuesday on technical selling in a market already worried about oversupply and following a rise in output from several members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% early on Wednesday, within a hair of a near-two-year high hit on Tuesday.Australian shares slipped 0.1%.Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for the Buddha's birthday, and Japan is shut for the rest of the week for the Golden Week holiday.The MSCI World index hit a record high overnight, while the pan-European Stoxx index jumped to its highest level since August 2015 overnight as major European indexes posted gains.Overnight, closed higher, although Nasdaq futures fell alongside Apple shares in extended trading, after the company reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for the second quarter.