Markets pare gains to turn flat; Tata Steel up 1.5%

-
ALSO READMarkets gain ahead of GST meet; broader markets outperform Sensex hovers around 28,000, Midcaps fall; Infosys, TCS up 2% Sensex flat, Nifty above 8,050; midcap, smallcap outperform Markets flat, Nifty struggles below 8,400; TCS down over 3% Nifty holds 8,750 amid choppy trades; midcap, smallcap outshine
-
Benchmark indices pared gains to turn flat after opening on a higher note today following Asian markets and Wall Street hitting record high on Friday.
Investors awaited CPI and WPI inflation data which will be released later today after the factory output contracted 0.4% in December.
At 11:00 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 28,323, down 11 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,790, down 3 points.
In the broader market, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gained 0.05% and 0.04% respectively.
"Though volatility had dominated last week’s trades, lower ranges were held on anticipated lines, suggesting that uptrend is still intact. To this end, upside target of 8,950 continue to be in play. However, any more attempt to puncture the lower extremities could turn calamitous, but until then, the approach would be to stay with trend," said Geojit Financial Services said in a note.
Street also watched out for some major companies to declare their Q3 earnings during the day. A total of 677 firms are supposed to report their third quarter results during the day including Hindalco Industries, HPCL, Nalco, and NMDC among others.
On Friday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 504.51 crore, while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 244.76 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Sectors and Stocks
Infosys was also up around 1% ahead of its shareholder meet.
Tata Steel, GAIl, NTPC and M&M were the top gainers on BSE Sensex while Coal India HeroMoto Corp and TCS were the biggest laggards.
CPI, WPI inflation today
The government will announce January’s CPI and WPI inflation later today. CPI inflation dipped to a 25-month low of 3.41% in December 2016 while the WPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December.
"We are expecting softening in inflation number following seasonality, however WPI inflation to stand slightly higher due to rise in crude oil prices," said Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu, Director & Research Head, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments in a note.
IIP contracts 0.4% in December
Industrial output fell 0.4% in December from a year earlier, driven down by a contraction in consumer and capital goods production, government data showed on Friday.
A month back, industrial production belied all expectations of huge adverse impact of demonetisation with the index rising to a 13-month high of 5.7% in November against a contraction of 1.8% in the previous month.
The cumulative growth of the country's factory output for the April-December period was 0.3%, much lower as compared to the cumulative growth of 3.2 % during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
Fiscal policy under Trump
US Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Stanley Fischer said there has been a significant uncertainty about fiscal policy under the Trump administration.
"There is quite significant uncertainty about what's actually going to happen, I don't think anyone quite knows. At the moment we're going strictly according to what we see as our responsibility, which is maintaining full employment and getting inflation to 2%," said Fischer.
Global Markets
Asian stocks ticked up, helped by renewed optimism over Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and Trump's change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3%, led by resource-related shares. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4%, hitting its highest level since early January.
The MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, rose to its highest level since May 2015 on Friday, with Wall Street's main stock indexes rising to fresh all-time closing highs.
Meanwhile, Hang Seng and Shanghai were trading higher by 0.37% and 0.47%, respectively.
(With inputs from Reuters)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU