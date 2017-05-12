Markets pare initial gains, Nifty slips below 9,400 ahead of inflation data

The benchmark indices pared initial gains to slip in red on Friday tracking mixed trend seen in after a downbeat day on

At 9:46 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 30,172, down 78 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,392, down 30 points.





"Despite the rallies losing fizz, downside momentum did not dominate suggesting that the 9500-9550 objective is still in play, atleast as long as above 9,430. A direct fall below 9,386 could dilute the bullish bias, but a collapse is ruled out, atleast until VIX or other indicators signal," said Geojit Financial Services in a technical note.



Buzzing stocks



Asian Paints shed over 3% to Rs 1,131 after the company reported 10.13% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 479.61 crore in the March quarter, but the company's consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins contracted by 100 basis points to 18% year-on-year. The stock was the top loser on and both.

Glenmark nosedived 16% to Rs 760 after the pharma majoron Thursday posted 23.5% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 183.76 crore in the March quarter, below Street expectations.

Infosys gained 2% to Rs 963 following reports that the company has delayed salary increases to at least July and even later for senior employees. The stock was the top gainer. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices tanked 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

Govt to unveil new IIP, series today

The government will release the new series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as well as Wholesale Price Index (WPI), with 2011-12 as the base year, so as to map economic activities more accurately.

The monthly for April under the new series will be released on May 12 instead of May 15, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The data for both the indices will be released at a joint press conference for the revision of base year from 2004-05 to 2011-12. It will be addressed by the top brass of both the ministries: commerce and statistics.

Global markets

Asian shares inched up, hobbled by a downbeat day on but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, shy of nearly two-year highs probed in the previous session but still up 1.8% for the week.

Japan's Nikkei stock index slipped 0.4% in early trading.

US stocks fell on Thursday after several large department stores reported worse-than-expected sales drops while Macy's released results for a dismal quarter, and political drama in Washington continued to unsettle investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11% to end at 20,919.42 points and the S&P 500 lost or 0.22% to 2,394.44.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.22% to 6,115.96.

(With inputs from Reuters)