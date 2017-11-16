JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

India Inc raises Rs 1.4-lakh crore via equities in 2017

IIFL discount broking arm 5Paisa lists
Business Standard

Markets rebound as oil prices cool off

Sensex rallies 346 points, while Nifty gains 97 points

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

Oil demand, the report says, is slowing down, but it will not be reversed before 2040
Representative Image

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices rebounded on Thursday from their longest losing streak in four weeks as investors judged the selloff as excessive amid softening global oil prices. 

The BSE Sensex rose 1.1 per cent, or 346 points, to close at 33,106.82. The index had shed 1.7 per cent over the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 97 points, or 1 per cent, to close at 10,215, above its 50-day moving average. Brent crude prices, after nearly $65 a barrel level, have retreated and are currently trading around $61 a barrel.

Reliance Industries, which derives the bulk of its profits from refining and petrochemicals, rose 2.3 per cent as crude oil steadied after its recent decline. Infosys and State Bank of India surged 3.9 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, and were the biggest index gainers. The rebound in India was supported by gains in Asian stocks.

“Bargain-hunting in index heavyweights fueled a sharp surge in the domestic indices. The rapid pace of the recapitalisation process has kept the PSU bank stocks buoyant. Meanwhile, the steadiness in oil prices on hopes of an extended output deal buoyed the global markets,” said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Public sector banks Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and  Union Bank of India gained around 5 per cent each. 
The India NSE Volatility Index (VIX) fell for the first time in five sessions, dropping 5.6 per cent to 13.5.
 
“Shares are stabilising after the sharp selloff. Markets are closer to their near-term supports and are getting help from positive sentiment among Asian markets,” said Sageraj Bariya, vice-president of institutional sales at East India.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely’s comments that “challenges arising from structural reforms could change the glide path” for fiscal consolidation saw the yields on the benchmark 10-year government security harden five basis points to 7.07, a 14-month high.
First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 23:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements