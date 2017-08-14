Markets rebound as US, North Korea tension eases

Indian rebounded following last week’s near-five per cent slide, as investor sentiment improved after tension between and the US showed signs of easing. The benchmark gained 235 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 31,449. Snapping a five-day losing streak, 50 closed at 9,794, up 83 points, or 0.9 per cent. The broader outperformed, with the mid- and small-cap indices gaining 2.5 per cent each.



Most Asian markets, too, rallied 1 per cent, while the European stocks bounced back on opening.

According to market players, most stocks had been oversold in last week’s correction, which triggered value-buying from investors. Meanwhile, weak US inflation data also boosted investor sentiment as they reduced the prospects of a rate hike by the later this year.

“With the kind of rally global markets, including India, have witnessed in the last three months, a correction was imminent. Trigger for the correction came in the form of the escalating tension between US and If the issue plays out longer, it could have serious implications on the equity Any correction in the current should be a good buying opportunity for investors, especially in companies with good earnings visibility,” said G Chokalingam, founder,

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), however, continued to pull out money from domestic stocks. On Monday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,638 crore, taking their three-day selling tally to nearly Rs 4,000 crore. Domestic institutions provided key buying support, buying shares with Rs 1,619 crore, provisional data from stock exchanges showed.

Last week, most risky assets got sold into, while safe-haven assets, like gold and developed world bonds, saw buying interests after a stalemate between the US and threatened to snowball into a war. The situation seems to be stablising now, as officials from the countries have started to play down the possibility of a full-blown war.

On Monday, the market breadth remained largely positive with 1,874 companies positing gains against 695 posting declines. The rebound was largely led by the beaten down sectors, including pharmaceutical and real estate.

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC gained 1.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively, contributing nearly 80 points to the gains. Shares of and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rallied close to five per cent each, most among companies.

Real estate stocks, which witnessed a sharp correction last week, also made a strong comeback. The index for realty shares climbed six per cent, with shares of DLF zooming 16.5 per cent.