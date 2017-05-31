Markets snap four-day long rally ahead of GDP data; aviation stocks rise

The benchmark indices snapped four-session long gaining streak to end lower on Wednesday after hitting record highs in intraday trade ahead of the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the March quarter due later in the day.

The GDP growth is expected to come in at 7.1% for the January-March quarter, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The S&P BSE ended at 31,145, down 13 points, while the broader Nifty50 closed at 9,621, down 3 points.

In intraday trade, the 30-share rose 96 points to touch its fresh high of 31,255, while the 50-share added 25 points to hit its record high of 9,649.

Broader market outperformed the frontline indices with the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices rising up to 1%.

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1,384 shares rose and 1,284 shares declined. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing stocks

Automobiles companies were in focus with the S&P BSE Auto (24,293) and (10,919) hitting their respective record highs in intra-day trade.

(M&M), Bharat Forge, Exide Industries and Maruti Suzuki from the were up in the range of 1% to 4%.

Mahindra and Mahindra gained as much as 6.4% in intraday trade after the company reported nearly 20% rise in March-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates.

surged amid decline in global crude oil prices. InterGlobe Aviation (up 4%), SpiceJet (up 4.3%) and (up 4.3%) advanced. Lower crude oil prices benefit aviation firms as jet fuel prices, which typically constitute about 50% of airlines' operating costs, are directly linked to international crude oil prices.

United Spirits rose to its highest since March 15 after posting gains in March-quarter margins and revenue. The stock settled at Rs 2,258, up 8%.

Reliance Communications recovered to end 2% higher after plunging as much as 9.5% to its lowest ever after Moody's downgraded it deeper into "junk" territory and kept its ratings under review for further downgrade as the company struggles with a heavy debt burden.

Global markets

World stocks are poised to end May up nearly 2%, marking the seventh straight monthly increase and the longest monthly winning streak in over a decade.

MSCI's global equity index held steady, while European stocks edged down 0.1% in early trade following Wall Street's dip on Tuesday. Germany's DAX was flat and sterling's weakness helped lift Britain's FTSE 100 by 0.2%.

Asian shares drew some support from data that showed activity in China's manufacturing sector grew at the same pace in May as in April, although a sturdy performance from the Japanese yen helped push the Nikkei into the red.

US futures pointed to a rise of 0.1% on

(With inputs from Reuters)