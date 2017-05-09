Markets trade flat tracking muted global cues; Adani Ports top gainer

Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto gained the most on BSE Sensex

Benchmark indices continued trading flat in afternoon session on Tuesday following muted handover from as investors searched for the next catalyst following France's presidential election.



Street will continue to watch out for the corporate results with as many as 44 companies announcing their March-quarter earnings today including firms like Bharti Airtel, Petronet LNG, InterGlobe Aviation and Future Retail among others.



At 1:00 0m, the S&P BSE was trading at 29,967 up 41 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,324, up 10 points.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE and S&P BSE gained 0.18% and 0.22% respectively.



On Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 542.47 crore, while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 663.33 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.



Buzzing Stocks



Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto gained the most on BSE while Hero Moto Corp, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and HUL shed the most on the index.



fell nearly 1% as investors stay cautious ahead of its March-quarter earnings due later in teh day.



loss 0.5% after the company logged a 17% fall in its consolidated net profit at about Rs 596.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 as against the year- ago period, pulled down by higher operating expenses.



HUDCO IPO subscribes 63% on Day 1



State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation's (HUDCO) initial public offer (IPO) to raise Rs 1,224 crore was subscribed 63 per cent on the first day of the IPO on Monday.



The offer received bids for 129,136,800 shares against the total issue size of 204,058,747 shares, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data showed.



Global Markets



Asian stock were subdued on Tuesday, taking their cue from a flat Wall Street, while oil inched higher on expectations supply cuts will be extended.



The South Korean market is closed for Tuesday's presidential election, in which liberal Moon Jae-in is widely expected to win the presidency, following months of leadership vacuum since former President Park Geun-hye was removed in March on charges of bribery and abuse of power.



South Korean stocks closed at a record high on Monday.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1% early on Tuesday while Japan's Nikkei was fractionally lower.



The MSCI World index, which touched a record high overnight, edged lower.



The US ended flat after briefly touching a record high. Dow Jones and Nasdaq edged up 0.03% each while the S&P 500 ended 0.08% higher after it briefly touched a record high of 2,399.94.



Pranati Deva