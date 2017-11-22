JUST IN
India's emerging markets weightage tops 2007 bull run
Business Standard

Markets' winning streak continues

Adani Ports was the star stock, jumping 3.27 per cent

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

The stock market closed on the upside on Wednesday — marking it Day 5 — when upbeat Asian shares and a record close in the US created room for buoyancy. For the Sensex, it was an over two-week high of 33,562, fuelled by infrastructure, PSU and auto stocks. Telecom, metal and healthcare came as dampeners.
 
The broader Nifty scaled a high of 10,368.70, but profit- taking pulled it down as the index closed at 10,342.30, still up 15.40 points, or 0.15 per cent. Intra-day, it briefly slipped into the red to touch a low of 10,309.55.

 
Adani Ports was the star stock, jumping 3.27 per cent.
 
Gains were also reported in HDFC Ltd, SBI, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki.
First Published: Wed, November 22 2017. 22:59 IST

