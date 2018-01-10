MARKETS LIVE: Sensex turns flat after hitting new high, Nifty above 10,600

Benchmark indices remain range-bound today following Asian shares, that were flat but hovered just below their 2007 record peak on Wednesday, supported by expectations of solid corporate earnings on the back of synchronised growth in the global economy.

Meanwhile, prices hit their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday due to ongoing production cuts led by as well as healthy demand, although analysts cautioned that may be overheating.

Bach home, caution prevailed ahead of the corporate results season kicking in this week. Tata Consultancy Services is due to post December-quarter results on Thursday, followed by on Friday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to present the federal budget for the 2018/19 financial year on Feb 1, amid investor concerns that the government could unveil some populist measures with heavier spending than this year.