MARKETS LIVE: Sensex turns flat after hitting new high, Nifty above 10,600

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to present the federal budget for the 2018/19 financial year on Feb 1, amid investor concerns that the government could unveil some populist measures with heavier spending than this year.

Bach home, caution prevailed ahead of the corporate results season kicking in this week. Tata Consultancy Services is due to post December-quarter results on Thursday, followed by on Friday.

Meanwhile, prices hit their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday due to ongoing production cuts led by as well as healthy demand, although analysts cautioned that may be overheating.

Benchmark indices remain range-bound today following Asian shares, that were flat but hovered just below their 2007 record peak on Wednesday, supported by expectations of solid corporate earnings on the back of synchronised growth in the global economy.

9:19 AM Markets at open





9:09 AM

Indian stock euphoria to fizzle out, investor won't make much money: UBS

The euphoria that’s seen Indian equities building on record highs this year will fizzle out, UBS Securities India says.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index will close at around 10,500 points on Dec 31, analysts led by Gautam Chhaochharia wrote in a note on Monday, suggesting investors won’t make any profits from the gauge of the nation’s biggest companies.

“A goldilocks scenario of a sharp earnings recovery, but with continued robust macro stability (benign inflation and currency rates) appears priced in,” Chhaochharia said in the report. READ MORE

9:06 AM

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits all-time high, rises Rs 134.2 mn in 2017

The year 2017 was the best year for public share sales of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as individual investors, lured by past returns, flocked to pick up these offerings. The SME platform witnessed 133 offerings, mopping up Rs 16,795 million last year, higher than the combined amount raised in the previous five years.

The total number of SME issues since 2012 now stand at 332. The average SME IPO size has risen 1.64 times to Rs 134.2 million in 2017, from Rs 81.8 million in the previous year, according to Pantomath Advisory Services Group data. READ MORE

8:57 AM

Technical calls by HDFC Securities



Buy Torrent Power

CMP: Rs 290

SL: Rs 275

Target: Rs 310







Click here for more Stock has closed at its new all-time high of 290. Stock price has broken out from the consolidation range 250-285, that was holding for last two months. Primary trend has s bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. Oscillators have been showing strength in the counter last many days. Considering the technical evidences discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between 290 and 280, for the target of 310, keeping a stop loss at 275 on closing basis.

8:54 AM

Nifty View by HDFC Securities:

Nifty has been rising for last 6 sessions and it has registered new all-time high at 10,646. Though the trend is bullish and gains are extending on the daily basis, advance decline ratio does not reflect the confidence of the bulls in the trading. Support is now shifted upward to 10,550, which happened to be the previous top on the daily charts. As far as resistance is concerned, the levels to watch out for are 10,740 and 10,900.

8:51 AM

Technical calls by Prabhudas Lilladher:



BUY CHENNAI PETRO

CMP: Rs 442.50

TARGET: Rs 475

STOP LOSS: Rs 420