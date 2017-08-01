Maruti Suzuki hits new high on strong July sales data

The sales growth in July month was highest in past six months. Domestic sales grew by 22.4% year-on-year (YoY) to 154,001 units against 125,778 units in year ago month. Export sales however, grew 0.1% to 11,345 units in July, the company said in the monthly sales report.
The compact segment (like Ignis, Swift, Baleno) grew by 25.3% YoY to 63,116 units during the month as against 50,362 units in July 2016. Sales of the mid-size sedan Ciaz up 23.5% YoY to 6,377.
Similarly, the mini segment (Alto, WagonR) grew by 20.7% to 42,310 units last month as compared with 35,051 units in corresponding month last year.
Sales of utility vehicles (like S-Cross, Brezza, Ertiga) grew by 48% to 25,781 units as compared with 17,382 units in July 2016.
Last month, in a statement, Maruti Suzuki India said it has passed on the entire benefit of Goods & Service Tax (GST) rates on vehicles to its customers.
"The ex-showroom prices of Maruti Suzuki models have come down by up to 3%. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on VAT rates applicable prior to GST," it added.
At 11:13 am, the stock was trading 2.3% higher at Rs 7,887 on BSE, as compared to 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 620,679 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the stock surged 49% against 22% rise in the benchmark index.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU