Maruti Suzuki joins Rs 3-lakh crore m-cap club; stock hits Rs 10,000

Maruti Suzuki India entered the elite league of corporate entities with a market value of over Rs 3-lakh crore after the stock price of the company hit a new high on Wednesday and touched the Rs 10,000 mark on the BSE in early morning trade.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, was trading at Rs 9,980, with the m-cap of Rs 301,234 crore at 09:20 am; the BSE data shows.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and ITC are other four companies that have market cap of over Rs 3 lakh crore.

On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India had surpassed the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which holds m-cap of Rs 289,564 crore, currently.