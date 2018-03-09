Mayur Uniquoters extends gain on stake buy by Smallcap World Fund

was trading 2% higher at Rs 528, extending its previous day’s 5% gain on the BSE, after the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) bought nearly two percentage point stake in Company through open market.



On Thursday, March 8, 2018, Inc, had purchased a combined 875,586 shares representing 1.93% stake in at price of Rs 509 per share on the BSE and NSE, the bulk deal data shows. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DATA



sold 437,500 shares or 0.96% stake at Rs 509 per share on the BSE. The name of sellers on the NSE not ascertained immediately.Inc held 5.32% stake in the company as of February 24, 2018, the shareholding pattern data shows.

The stock hit high of Rs 532 in early morning trade today. It touched an all-time high of Rs 568 on January 15, 2018 in intra-day trade.



In past six months, the stock outperformed the market by surging 45% against 5.6% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



is the largest manufacturer of artificial leather/ PVC vinyl. The company's product finds application in shoes, garments, luggage, sports goods and upholstery, and is used as a substitute for real/natural leather.

