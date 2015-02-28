Budget Impact: MCX hits 52-week high

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has moved higher by nearly 9% to Rs 1,144, also its fresh 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after the finance minister Arun Jaitely proposed to merge commodity market regulator Forward Commission (FMC) with capital regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).The stock opened at Rs 1,048 and touched a low of Rs 1,023 on BSE. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 1.7 million shares changed hands on the counter so far on BSE and NSE.At 1153 hours, the stock was up 6% at Rs 1,113 on BSE.