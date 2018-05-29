MCX shares continue to surge, up over 4% amid merger talks with NSE

Shares of of India (MCX) continued to gain for the second straight session on Monday, rising over four per cent amid reports of merger with National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock soared 4.25 per cent to end at Rs 853.60 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.49 per cent to Rs 872.

On NSE, shares of the company surged 4.53 per cent to close at Rs 854.85.

In terms of equity volume, 244,000 shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2,200,000 shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Shares of of India had surged 14 per cent on Friday also.

In a clarification to the BSE on Friday, said, “We would like to state that as part of the corporate strategy, the company continuously evaluates various opportunities for enhancing shareholders’ value. If and when any proposal is required to be considered by the board of directors of the company warranting disclosures, the same shall be informed to the exchange, in full compliance with Sebi, so as to ensure uniform and simultaneous disclosure to all the investors.” As of now, there is no information, event which requires disclosures. Further, the company does not comment on market speculation, had said in the filing.