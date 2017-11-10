MCX to seek promotional back up to make gold options successful

India's largest commodity exchange the Multi Commodity Exchange of (MCX) will soon send a representation to the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) seeking approvals for promotional support to its recently launched "Gold Options" contract.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event celebrating the commencement of futures at the exchange, a senior official said: "Options contracts cover the risk of price volatility, which is currently missing from gold for quite some time now. This means gold price remained stable for the past few months. Therefore, we will soon send a representation to the regulator and seek permission for a promotional booster."

Trade sources believe the may seek market making support from the regulator to make the "Gold Options" contract successful. Currently, the contract witnesses a daily average turnover of Rs 200-300 crore, which constitutes nearly 5 per cent of the generated through "Gold Futures" contracts. In equity markets, options contracts generate a substantially higher volume, as compared to what is garnered by their futures benchmark contracts, similar to that of global

Both and had earlier said that new product innovations like "Options" in the commodity segment would yield a substantial growth in business volumes. "Options in took almost ten years to get successful. on would also take some time to become successful," he added.

In fact, the regulator has, in the past, allowed promotional efforts, including market making for initial periods of the contracts launch to make them successful.

While launched "Gold Options" nearly two months ago, options in guar is yet to begin on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), despite having obtained the required regulatory approvals.