Meghmani Organics surges 47% in two weeks on strong Q1 results

hit a record high of Rs 74.70, surged 14% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade on Friday, in otherwise weak market.In past two weeks, the stock of has rallied 47% from Rs 50.85 on August 4, after the company reported a healthy 74% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 32.9 crore in June quarter (Q1FY18). It had profit of Rs 18.8 crore in the same quarter year ago.Operational revenues grew 17% YoY to Rs 415 crore, driven by strong exports growth of 26% and domestic revenue growth of 8%; exports contributing 54% to revenue. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded 87 bps to 22%.At 12:06 pm; the stock was up 9% to Rs 71.55, as compared to 0.86% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled. A combined 17.14 million equity shares representing 6.7% of total equity changed hands on NSE and BSE so far.