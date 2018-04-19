Merck zooms 19% on open offer by Procter & Gamble Overseas India

surged 19% to Rs 1,795, also its record high on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the makes mandatory to acquire 26% stake in the company at price of Rs 1,500.36 per share.

BV, together with The Procter & Gamble Company in its capacity as a person acting in concert made an for acquisition of up to 4.32 million shares representing 26% of total equity of at a price of Rs 1,500.36 per share, ICICI Securities, the manager of the said in statement on behalf of

On April 19, 2018, (acquirer) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement, wherein it is proposed that the acquirer shall purchase 8.59 million shares (51.8% stake) from the promoters of at a price of Rs 1,500 per share, aggregating up to Rs 12,899 million, it added.

As of March 2018, the promoters – Emedia Export Company MBH, International Beteiligungen GmbH and Chemitra GmbH – together held 51.8% stake in

Individual shareholders held 28.72% stake in Merck, followed by insurance companies (7.55%), foreign portfolio investors (3.66%) and mutual funds (1.98%) and others (6.17%), the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 10:13 am; was trading 15% higher at Rs 1,740 on the BSE, as compared to 0.22% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 226,793 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.