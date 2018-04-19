JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 10,550; Metal stocks gain
Merck zooms 19% on open offer by Procter & Gamble Overseas India

The stock surged 19% to Rs 1,795, also its record high on the BSE after the Procter & Gamble Overseas India makes mandatory open offer at price of Rs 1,500.36 per share

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Stock brokers react to the movement share prices on BSE Sensex in Mumbai on January 23. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Merck surged 19% to Rs 1,795, also its record high on the BSE in intra-day trade, after the Procter & Gamble Overseas India makes mandatory open offer to acquire 26% stake in the company at price of Rs 1,500.36 per share.

Procter & Gamble Overseas India BV, together with The Procter & Gamble Company in its capacity as a person acting in concert made an open offer for acquisition of up to 4.32 million shares representing 26% of total equity of Merck at a price of Rs 1,500.36 per share, ICICI Securities, the manager of the open offer said in statement on behalf of Merck.

On April 19, 2018, Procter & Gamble Overseas India (acquirer) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement, wherein it is proposed that the acquirer shall purchase 8.59 million shares (51.8% stake) from the promoters of Merck at a price of Rs 1,500 per share, aggregating up to Rs 12,899 million, it added.

As of March 2018, the promoters – Emedia Export Company MBH, Merck International Beteiligungen GmbH and Chemitra GmbH – together held 51.8% stake in Merck.

Individual shareholders held 28.72% stake in Merck, followed by insurance companies (7.55%), foreign portfolio investors (3.66%) and mutual funds (1.98%) and others (6.17%), the shareholding pattern data shows.

At 10:13 am; Merck was trading 15% higher at Rs 1,740 on the BSE, as compared to 0.22% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 226,793 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
First Published: Thu, April 19 2018. 10:15 IST

