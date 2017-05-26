Metal shares rally; Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta up 5%

Shares of metal companies were in focus with the index gaining nearly 4% after a strong rally in Tata Steel, andAt 12:57 pm; index and S&P BSE Metal index, the largest gainers among sectoral indices, were up 3.6% as compared to 0.7% rise in the Nifty 50 and Sensex.Tata Steel, and were up 5%, while Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power were up in the range of 2% to 4% on the NSE.rallied 6% to its 52-week high of Rs 514 on BSE. Since May 16, in past eight trading sessions, the stock gain 12% after the company reported a healthy set of Q4FY17 numbers driven by significantly higher EBITDA/tonne from both Indian as well as European operations.“India to be the fastest-growing large steel market globally in 2016 through 2018, given limited capacity additions over the next few years, expecting the local demand supply balance to tighten further”, analysts at JP Morgan said in recent report.While India currently has anti-dumping duties in place, it would need to incentivize the domestic industry to add capacity, and eventually would need imports. India’s steel demand growth is not cyclical but structural; hence demand-supply tightness should increase further over the coming years, in our view. We highlight that India’s construction activity has been muted for over four years now, hence a pick-up would mean that there is upside risks to demand forecasts, added report.Analyst at Edelweiss Securities expects non-ferrous companies to sustain earnings momentum on higher base metal prices and operating leverage benefits.