Metal stocks jump, OMCs trip; Hindalco and Nalco stocks jump 9% each

The BSE Metal index surged 4.5 per cent, the most since January 23, as investors bet higher prices will boost earnings. Shares of Hindalco and Nalco jumped 9 per cent each and Vedanta gained 6.7 per cent. Steel makers and SAIL gained over 4 per cent each, while gained 3.2 per cent. Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) fell sharply as higher crude prices sparked fears of subsidy burden. Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation fell 6.8 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, while Indian Oil declined 4 per cent.

Gains in also lifted the benchmark indices with the gaining 0.3 per cent to close at 34,427, while the Nifty50 index rose 0.4 per cent to finish the day at 10,565. The biggest contributors to gains were L&T (1.7 per cent), YES Bank (2.8 per cent) and TCS (1 per cent). Axis Bank and HDFC were among the losers, declining nearly 1 per cent each. Besides the action in metal and OMC stocks, the market activity was tepid as the moved in a narrow band of just 120 points and the saw intra-day fluctuation of only 26 points, one of the lowest ever.