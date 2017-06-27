MFs get record monthly SIP inflows

Inflows into schemes through the so-called systematic investment plan (SIP) route hit a record high of Rs 4,584 crore in May. inflows were 44 per cent higher compared to the corresponding month of last year and 20 per cent more than one-year average.

is an option wherein an investor makes a recurring commitment to put in a fixed income periodically. SIPs, as opposed to lump sum investments, help mitigate risk, particularly when the are trading at near record levels.