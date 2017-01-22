MFs raise cash levels ahead of Q3 results

Cash levels with equity mutual funds (MFs) have seen a sizeable rise ahead of the December quarter results announcements. Cash as a percentage of equity assets under management (AUM) in December increased nearly 100 basis points (bps) or Rs 4,200 crore over the previous month. This is one of the highest such month-on-month increases. In December, equity MFs received net inflow of Rs 10,000 crore, while their net equity investments in the cash segment stood at Rs 9,200 crore. Markets have declined since November, due to concerns over the note ban and withdrawal by foreign investors ...
