Mid-cap information technology firms outshine larger peers with 25%

Mid-cap information technology (IT) stocks outperformed the Nifty IT and Nifty in the December quarter. While the mid-cap IT pack has generated returns of over 25 per cent during this period, led by stocks such as L&T Infotech and KPIT Technologies, which have gained over 40 per cent each, the Nifty and Nifty IT have generated returns of 7-10 per cent.

The larger tier-1 information technology (IT) companies are struggling to grow their revenues. The second tier set of companies have been consistently been ahead of them. In the December quarter, for example, while larger IT ...