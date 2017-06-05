Mid-cap rally fuels rise of new billionaires

The sharp rally in mid- and small-cap stocks in 2017 has not only made investors rich but also added to the fortunes of promoters of listed companies. And, many of them have joined the exclusive club of dollar billionaires. Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Financial Services, K M Mammen of MRF, Nimesh Kampani of JM Financial Services, R G Chandramogan of Hatsun Agro Products, and V C Nannapaneni of Natco Pharma are some of the new additions to the dollar billionaires’ club, who enjoy a net worth of over Rs 6,450 crore or $1 billion. This has ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?