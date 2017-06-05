Mid-cap rally fuels rise of new billionaires

The sharp rally in mid- and small-cap stocks in 2017 has not only made investors rich but also added to the fortunes of promoters of listed companies. And, many of them have joined the exclusive club of dollar billionaires. Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Financial Services, K M Mammen of MRF, Nimesh Kampani of JM Financial Services, R G Chandramogan of Hatsun Agro Products, and V C Nannapaneni of Natco Pharma are some of the new additions to the dollar billionaires’ club, who enjoy a net worth of over Rs 6,450 crore or $1 billion. This has ...