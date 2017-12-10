Mid-cap schemes may have to brace for Rs 29,000-cr rejig

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, the biggest mid-cap scheme with assets of more than Rs 19,000 crore, has a little less than 35 per cent of its assets invested in mid-cap stocks as defined by the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new categorisation norms. The scheme will have to buy mid-cap stocks worth up to Rs 5,830 crore, and simultaneously slice its holding in large- and small-cap stocks, to comply with the new norms, analysis of Value Research data shows.

