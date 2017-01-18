Mid, small-caps rally 10% since December; analysts cautious

Despite the run up, analysts expect mid-and small-cap stocks to remain buoyant at least till the presentation of the Budget in anticipation of sops from the government

After being battered nearly 12% in one month post demonetisation, the mid-and small-cap indices have staged a sharp recovery since then. While the S&P BSE Small-cap index has gained 11.8%, the S& BSE mid-cap index has gained 11% since December 26, 2016. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex, which had hit a low of 25,807 points on December 26, has advanced 6.2% to 27,411 levels since then. Between November 8 (when the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 note ceased to be legal tender) and December 26, the mid-cap and small-cap indices lost 11.5% and 11.2% respectively, as against 6.5% decline in the ...

Deepak Korgaonkar and Puneet Wadhwa