Business Standard

Midcap, Smallcap indices fall 4%; Realty index tanks 6% intra-day

Total 69 stocks from mid and small-cap index hit their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Mid & Smallcap indices fall 4%; Realty index tanks 6%

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies were under pressure, with the S&P BSE Smallcap (down 4.23%) and S&P BSE Midcap index (down 3.7%) slipping 4% on the BSE. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.14% or 363 points at 31,434 at 02:58 p.m.

The investors' wealth measured by the total BSE market capitalisation (m-cap), declined by Rs 300,927 crore to Rs 127,47,899 crore today as against Rs 130,48,826 crore on Wednesday.

Nalco Pharma, Cigniti Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Sanghvi Movers, Rain Commodities, Venky’s India, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, ITI and BEML are among smallcap index falling more than 10%.

Jindal Steel & Power, Adani Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Indian Bank, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Bank of India and Havells India are among few from the midcap index down between 5% and 10%.

Among the sectoral indices, S&P BSE Realty index, the major lower, down 6%, while healthcare, power and auto were down 3% each.

Wockhdart, Crisil, Blue Dart Express, TV Today Network, Aban Offshore and DB Realty are total 69 stocks hit their respective 52-week lows on BSE.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE LOSS(%)
CIGNITI TECH. 201.80 252.25 -20.00
NATCO PHARMA 695.55 830.60 -16.26
RAIN INDUSTRIES 111.65 131.60 -15.16
ITI 76.85 90.30 -14.89
SANGHVI MOVERS 173.05 202.95 -14.73
KIRI INDUS. 249.90 288.85 -13.48
KAVERI SEED CO. 526.80 607.80 -13.33
MEP INFRAST. 104.60 120.40 -13.12
VENKY'S (INDIA) 1824.00 2098.15 -13.07
GTL INFRA. 6.13 7.02 -12.68
SUDARSHAN CHEM. 352.50 403.10 -12.55
BOROSIL GLASS 8499.00 9702.75 -12.41
GP PETROLEUMS 76.30 86.50 -11.79
INEOS STYROLUT. 845.00 956.55 -11.66
INOX WIND 117.25 132.25 -11.34
SANGHI INDS. 75.00 84.55 -11.30
EVEREST INDS. 303.00 341.20 -11.20
INDIA GLYCOLS 162.00 181.55 -10.77
MANGALAM DRUGS 136.00 152.10 -10.59
SYMPHONY 1191.20 1331.75 -10.55
SHILPA MEDICARE 553.30 617.25 -10.36
CHAMBAL FERT. 123.10 136.85 -10.05

 

