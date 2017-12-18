Mid, Smallcap indices fall over 2% intra-day trade; Adani group stocks hit

-
The S&P BSE Smallcap index tanked 2.7%, or 501 points, at 17,670, while the S&P BSE Midcap index falls 2.2% or 370 points at 16,605 in intra-day trade. The S&P BSE Sensex, too, lost 2.6% or 867 points at 32,595. Both indices, however, recovered as trade progressed.
Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty index were lost over 2% in early morning trade, while Nifty 50 index slipped 2.5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Adani Group stocks, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were down up to 4% at 09:32 AM.
Dena Bank, IDFC Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Power Finance Corporation, Reliance Capital and United Bank of India from the financials and banks were hitting their 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.
|
COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|BANK OF MAHA
|21.30
|20.80
|21.05
|15-Dec-17
|D B CORP
|342.55
|339.50
|341.35
|14-Dec-17
|DENA BANK
|24.00
|23.70
|24.00
|15-Dec-17
|EQUITAS HOLDINGS
|138.90
|133.45
|133.50
|14-Dec-17
|GLENMARK PHARMA.
|536.25
|528.00
|529.15
|08-Dec-17
|GREAVES COTTON
|114.75
|112.70
|114.75
|15-Dec-17
|IDFC BANK
|52.30
|51.10
|51.85
|14-Dec-17
|MARKSANS PHARMA
|35.55
|34.25
|35.20
|15-Dec-17
|POWER FIN.CORPN.
|116.80
|112.75
|113.10
|27-Dec-16
|PTC INDIA FIN
|35.55
|34.35
|34.65
|14-Dec-17
|RELIANCE NAV.ENG
|35.20
|33.70
|34.00
|05-Dec-17
|SHARDA CROPCHEM
|465.00
|419.00
|420.00
|06-Nov-17
