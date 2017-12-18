Mid, Smallcap indices fall over 2% intra-day trade; Adani group stocks hit

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies were under pressure on Monday, falling more than 2% each as market awaits Gujarat and Himachal poll verdict.The S&P index tanked 2.7%, or 501 points, at 17,670, while the S&P index falls 2.2% or 370 points at 16,605 in intra-day trade. The S&P BSE Sensex, too, lost 2.6% or 867 points at 32,595. Both indices, however, recovered as trade progressed.Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty index were lost over 2% in early morning trade, while Nifty 50 index slipped 2.5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).Group stocks, Enterprises, Power, Transmission, Transmission and Ports and Special Economic Zone were down up to 4% at 09:32 AM.Dena Bank, IDFC Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Power Finance Corporation, Reliance Capital and United Bank of India from the financials and banks were hitting their 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.