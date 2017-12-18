JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex regains 33,000; Gujarat, Himachal verdict eyed
Business Standard

Mid, Smallcap indices fall over 2% intra-day trade; Adani group stocks hit

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies were under pressure on Monday, falling more than 2% each as market awaits Gujarat and Himachal poll verdict.

The S&P BSE Smallcap index tanked 2.7%, or 501 points, at 17,670, while the S&P BSE Midcap index falls 2.2% or 370 points at 16,605 in intra-day trade. The S&P BSE Sensex, too, lost 2.6% or 867 points at 32,595. Both indices, however, recovered as trade progressed.

Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty index were lost over 2% in early morning trade, while Nifty 50 index slipped 2.5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Adani Group stocks, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Transmission and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were down up to 4% at 09:32 AM.

Dena Bank, IDFC Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Power Finance Corporation, Reliance Capital and United Bank of India from the financials and banks were hitting their 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.

COMPANY
 LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
BANK OF MAHA 21.30 20.80 21.05 15-Dec-17
D B CORP 342.55 339.50 341.35 14-Dec-17
DENA BANK 24.00 23.70 24.00 15-Dec-17
EQUITAS HOLDINGS 138.90 133.45 133.50 14-Dec-17
GLENMARK PHARMA. 536.25 528.00 529.15 08-Dec-17
GREAVES COTTON 114.75 112.70 114.75 15-Dec-17
IDFC BANK 52.30 51.10 51.85 14-Dec-17
MARKSANS PHARMA 35.55 34.25 35.20 15-Dec-17
POWER FIN.CORPN. 116.80 112.75 113.10 27-Dec-16
PTC INDIA FIN 35.55 34.35 34.65 14-Dec-17
RELIANCE NAV.ENG 35.20 33.70 34.00 05-Dec-17
SHARDA CROPCHEM 465.00 419.00 420.00 06-Nov-17

First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 09:40 IST

