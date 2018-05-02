Midcap, Smallcap stocks under pressure; PC Jeweller plunges 29%

Shares of mid-and-smallcap companies were under pressure, falling by up to 29% on the in intra-day trade on Wednesday.



PC Jeweller, Ruchi Soya Industries, Arshiya and Century Textiles were down in the range of 10% to 29% on the Repco Home Finance, Just Dial, Jet Airways, Rane (Madras), Ashapura Minechem, Jindal Polyfilms and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) down between 5% to 9%.

At 03:03 pm; the S&P Midcap index and the S&P index, down 1% each, as compared to 0.04% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

