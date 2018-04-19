Midhani zooms 82% in 7 days post signing of 2 pacts in Defexpo India 2018

-
ALSO READMishra Dhatu Nigam hits highest level since listing; stock surges 15% Mishra Dhatu Nigam's Rs 4.4-billion IPO manages to scrape through Retail investors miss rally in Midhani;stock zooms 74% against offer price Mishra Dhatu Nigam Rs 4.4-billion offer subscribed 26% on Day One In pics: India 'the emerging defence manufacturing hub' at DefExpo 2018
-
“The company has participated in the recently concluded Defexpo India- 2018 and entered into two non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) which are confidential in nature,” Midhani said in clarification with reference to increase in price on Wednesday after market hours.
The stock has zoom 82% in past five trading sessions from Rs 93 on April 12, 2018, as compared to 1% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Defexpo India 2018, the tenth in the series of biennial Land, Naval and Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition, was held in Chennai from 11th to 14th April 2018.
Till 01:20 pm; a combined 6.06 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 1.2 million shares on the NSE and BSE, the exchanges data shows.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU