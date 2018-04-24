Minda Corp shares extend gains after stake buy by Ashish Kacholia

-
ALSO READButterfly Gandhimathi up 5% on stake buys by Ashish Kacholia 300% rise in one year! The Gurgaon firm promoter who became a billionaire 6 auto ancillaries stocks hit new highs on strong Q2 results Auto ancillary shares in focus; Fiem Ind, SSWL, Steco Automotive up over 5% Motherson Sumi falls 12% in three days post December quarter results
-
On April 23, 2018, Ashish Kacholia had purchased 1.08 million shares or 0.52% equity of Minda Corporation at Rs 182 each on the BSE, the bulk deal data shows.
The name of sellers not ascertained immediately.
Minda Corporation is one of the largest suppliers of 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and off road vehicles electronic & mechanical security system. The company is a diversified company with a product port folio encompassing from mechanical & electronic security system, door system, electronic controllers for electric vehicles, plastic interiors and for auto OEM's across the Globe.
At 09:29 am; the stock was trading 1% higher at Rs 203 against 0.42% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 494,506 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
In past six months, Minda Corporation outperformed the market by surging 43% as compared to 6% rise in the benchmark index.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU