Minda Corp shares extend gains after stake buy by Ashish Kacholia

Shares of were up by 1.5% at Rs 204 per share on Tuesday, extending its Monday’s 15% rally on the BSE, after investor bought an over one million shares of company through open market.

On April 23, 2018, had purchased 1.08 million shares or 0.52% equity of at Rs 182 each on the BSE, the bulk deal data shows.

The name of sellers not ascertained immediately.

is one of the largest suppliers of 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and off road vehicles electronic & mechanical security system. The company is a diversified company with a product port folio encompassing from mechanical & electronic security system, door system, electronic controllers for electric vehicles, plastic interiors and for auto OEM's across the Globe.

At 09:29 am; the stock was trading 1% higher at Rs 203 against 0.42% rise in the S&P Sensex. A combined 494,506 shares changed hands on the counter on the and so far.

In past six months, outperformed the market by surging 43% as compared to 6% rise in the benchmark index.