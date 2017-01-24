MOIL begins stake sale; stock down 4%

At 09:45 am, the stock was down 2% at Rs 373 on the BSE as compared to 0.37% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 384,444 shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
The stock had a strong run-up, appreciated by 55% in past six months against 2% decline in the benchmark index. In past one year, it rallied 85% against 11.4% gain in the Sensex.
The government announced its intention to sell up to 13.32 million equity shares of MOIL of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 10% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company, on January 24, 2017, (for non-retails investors) and January 25, 2017 (for retail investors and non-retails investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids) through a separate designated window of the Bombay Stock Exchange of India (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), MOIL said in a statement.
The floor price for the issue is kept at Rs 365 per share which is at 4.63% discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 382.70 on the BSE.
Retail investors, for whom 20% of the OFS would be reserved, will get a further discount of 5%. Retailers are those who put in bids for less than Rs 2 lakh.
The government currently holds 75.58% in MOIL, formerly known as Manganese Ore India Ltd.
Meanwhile, five out of six companies in which government had divested its stake via OFS route, now trading at above their offer price.
|Company
|Offer date
|Floor price
|LTP
|% chg
|Engineers India
|29/01/2016
|94.50
|148.55
|57.20
|NTPC
|24/02/2016
|122.00
|171.70
|40.74
|NHPC Ltd
|28/04/2016
|22.00
|27.65
|25.68
|NBCC
|21/10/2016
|246.50
|265.90
|7.87
|Hind.Copper
|30/09/2016
|62.00
|66.45
|7.18
|Container Corpn.
|10/03/2016
|1195.00
|1182.75
|-1.03
|LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 09:42 am
|Source: CapitalinePlus
