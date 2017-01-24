MOIL begins stake sale; stock down 4%

Company Offer date Floor price LTP % chg Engineers India 29/01/2016 94.50 148.55 57.20 NTPC 24/02/2016 122.00 171.70 40.74 NHPC Ltd 28/04/2016 22.00 27.65 25.68 NBCC 21/10/2016 246.50 265.90 7.87 Hind.Copper 30/09/2016 62.00 66.45 7.18 Container Corpn. 10/03/2016 1195.00 1182.75 -1.03 LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 09:42 am Source: CapitalinePlus

was down 4% to Rs 367 on the BSE in early morning trade after the government started to sell its 10% stake in the mining company through (OFS).At 09:45 am, the stock was down 2% at Rs 373 on the BSE as compared to 0.37% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 384,444 shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.The stock had a strong run-up, appreciated by 55% in past six months against 2% decline in the benchmark index. In past one year, it rallied 85% against 11.4% gain in the Sensex.The government announced its intention to sell up to 13.32 million equity shares of of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 10% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company, on January 24, 2017, (for non-retails investors) and January 25, 2017 (for retail investors and non-retails investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids) through a separate designated window of the Bombay Stock Exchange of India (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), said in a statement.The floor price for the issue is kept at Rs 365 per share which is at 4.63% discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 382.70 on the BSE.Retail investors, for whom 20% of the would be reserved, will get a further discount of 5%. Retailers are those who put in bids for less than Rs 2 lakh.The government currently holds 75.58% in MOIL, formerly known as Manganese Ore India Ltd.Meanwhile, five out of six companies in which government had divested its stake via route, now trading at above their offer price.