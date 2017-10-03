MOIL gains on price hike of manganese ore

The company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from October 1, 2017.
“The prices of various grade of manganese ore have been increased by 7.25% on the existing prices prevailing since July 1, 2017,” MOIL said in a statement.
The price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been increased by 2.36%, it added.
Meanwhile, the price of ferro manganese/ferro manganese slag and some identified grades of manganese ore continue to be sold on e-auction basis through MSTC, the company said.
At 11:58 AM; the stock was up 4% at Rs 197 on BSE, as compared to 0.83% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 253,514 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
