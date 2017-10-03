MOIL gains on price hike of manganese ore

rallied 5% to Rs 200 on BSE after the company said it hiked prices of various grades of with effect from October 1, 2017.The company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of and other products, effective from October 1, 2017.“The prices of various grade of have been increased by 7.25% on the existing prices prevailing since July 1, 2017,” said in a statement.The price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been increased by 2.36%, it added.Meanwhile, the price of ferro manganese/ferro manganese slag and some identified grades of continue to be sold on e-auction basis through MSTC, the company said.At 11:58 AM; the stock was up 4% at Rs 197 on BSE, as compared to 0.83% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 253,514 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.