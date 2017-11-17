Moody's rating upgrade positive for India's financial ecosystem: Analysts

Moody’s sovereign for India to ‘Baa2’ with a stable outlook took benchmark indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, over 1% higher in intra-day deals to 33,520 and 10,339 levels respectively.

Analysts see the move as a big positive for the Indian financial ecosystem and India Inc. The banking sector, they say, will be one of the key beneficiaries as it remains a proxy to the country’s economic growth. That apart, the recent recapitalisation plan for public sector will also be viewed more constructively.

“Ratings upgrade is a clear positive. This is the first upgrade since 2004. That said, one needs to see if the other rating agencies like S&P follow suit. The move is also a positive for banking stocks, as their rating, in some way, is liked to India’s base rating. The recent move to recapitalise public sector (PSBs) are now likely to be seen more positively. From an investment perspective, though one can book profit from a near-term perspective in PSU banks, they still remain a good long-term bet,” said Tirthankar Patnaik, India Strategist at





Also Read: Banks rally as Moody's upgrades rating Banking shares were among the top gainers with the Nifty Bank index surging 2% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade. The index surpassed its previous high of 25,696 touched on November 7, 2017, in intra-day deals.

On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 4% at 4,191. Among individual stocks, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of India and Syndicate Bank were up 2% to 4% on the NSE.





Also Read: Moody's hails reforms like demonetisation and GST, upgrades India's rating “Moody's upgrade comes as a welcome move in the wake of slew of structural reforms in the economy which are expected to enhance the potential growth in the medium-term. In the near-term, however, given that debt limits are nearly utilised there remains minimal room for a rally in G-Secs. Further, inflows in equity (which will be positive Rupee) will also increase domestic liquidity and hence increase quantum of open market operation (OMO) sales, which will further weigh on bonds. Notably, higher crude oil prices and risk of fiscal slippage is already weighing on bonds,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at

Besides banks, experts also see this move as a positive for (OMCs) as the borrowings from global lenders / peers becomes cheaper.

“Any company that has a significant amount of foreign leverage on its books will see their borrowing costs reduce given the Oil PSUs will one of the key beneficiaries of this. That apart, ratings upgrade also augurs well for foreign direct investment (FDI) as this allows more funds to enter India. Countries where India’s performance has not yet been recognised will now sit up a take notice,” Patnaik of says.