More people investing in stocks from 'less literate' states

The Indian had a dream run over the past one year with an over 20 per cent gain in key stock indices. This catapulted to all-time highs and there is visible reverberation about investing in stocks, even among the states which are generally known as financially less literate. In the past one year, the number of registered clients on the has shown a growth of 12.4 per cent on an all-India basis. But, what is interesting are the growth figures from states such as Bihar, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, among others, beating India's overall growth. States such as Nagaland, Manipur and Assam did much better as they get the benefit of a low base. Telangana, in particular, needs special mention as the number of clients from the state grew 65 per cent in the past one year.





