Motherson Sumi rises 3% on PKC Group acquisition

The co has offered 23.55 euros per PKC share, representing a 51% premium to PKC's closing price

rose over 3% to Rs 338 during early-morning trade in an otherwise lower market after reports that the company will buy truck wire maker for 571 million euros ($ 609 million).



“MSSL had stated direction to grow more in the commercial vehicle segment and this step is in the right direction. Leveraging these opportunities and the capabilities, the combined company will accelerate growth and profitability improvement. By offering a larger product as well as enhanced capabilities and scale, the combined entity will add more value to its customers and suppliers,” said Systems in a press release.



PKC designs, manufactures and integrates tailored electrical distribution systems and related architecture components, vehicle electronics, wires and cables especially for trucks and buses, light and recreational vehicles, construction equipment and agricultural and forestry equipment. In addition, PKC designs and manufactures electrical cabinets, and electrical distribution systems for leading rolling stock manufacturers.



"Combining the two companies will create a leading supplier of wiring systems and components for the worldwide transportation industry," PKC said in a statement. The Finnish company said its board backs the offer.



The stock was trading at Rs 335 at 11 am on BSE. A total volume of 3.13 lakh shares exchanged hands as compared to its 2-week average of 8 lakh shares



