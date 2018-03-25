Motilal Oswal MOSt Focused Multicap 35 Fund: Right calls, focused strategy

Launched in April 2014, Motilal Oswal MOSt Focused Multicap 35 Fund is classified under the diversified equity funds of CRISIL Mutual FundRanking. It has featured in the top 30 percentile (CRISIL Fund Rank 1 or 2) in the three consecutive quarters ended December 2017.

The equity component of the portfolio is managed by Gautam Sinha Roy and Siddharth Bothra since May 2014 and November 2016, respectively. Abhiroop Mukherjee has been managing the debt component since the fund’s inception and Swapnil Mayekar has been managing the foreign securities component since August 2015. The ...