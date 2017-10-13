Motilal Oswal partners with MMTC Pamp to offer digital gold

Financial Services (MOSL) has introduced ‘Me-Gold’, a digital form of gold trading for individuals.

It has done so in partnership with MMTC-Pamp, the country’s only gold refiner which is approved by the There will be an option for physical delivery. Last year, Paytm, a digital wallet and now a payments bank, had introduced gold coins in partnership with MMTC-Pamp.

Me-gold facilitates trading in gold in rupee and grammage denominations, at a price determined by the global Customers can buy and sell gold through a mobile application. “Our 900,000 current clients can instantly start buying quality gold, for future consumption either for their children’s wedding or saving to accumulate for larger purchases for gold ornaments or just for saving in the form of gold. The product satisfies all the qualities of physical gold and provides the convenience of e-commerce,” said Motilal Oswal, chairman.

While customers would trade in the electronic form, MMTC Pamp, the supplier of gold, would store this in its vaults till the traders seek delivery. After payment of the charges and applicable taxes, would facilitate the delivery in the form of coin, the minimum denomination being a gm.

“Customers will have a choice to transfer their gold units to buy ornaments directly from our empanelled jewellers, without taking delivery of coins and melting it to convert into jewellery,” said Kishore Narne, commodities head at MOSL.