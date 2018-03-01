JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Bond bulls breathe easy on low inflation in emerging markets
Business Standard

MSCI EM index: Banking is the dominant sector in emerging markets

For six countries, including Egypt and Pakistan, the weight of the sector is more than half

Samie Modak 

markets, stocks, sensex, nifty, bse, nse
Photo: Shutterstock

Banking is the dominant sector in emerging markets. For 19 of the 28 countries in the MSCI EM (Asia Pacific, excluding Japan) Index, nearly a third of their market is dominated by the banking sector. For six countries, including Egypt and Pakistan, the weight of the sector is more than half. In India, the weight of the sector is relatively moderate at 21 per cent. Over a fifth of the inflows, on account of exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking the MSCI EM index, are pumped into banking stocks. According to industry estimates, ETFs with assets of around $100 billion track the MSCI EM index. Experts said the domination underscores the financialisation of the world economy.

The domination accelerated after the 2008 global financial crisis, which forced global central banks to take an easy monetary stance. The domination of the sector in emerging markets is equal or more than in the developed world. “Low interest rates have led to a debt boom over the last decade. Financial companies have benefited the most because of this,” said an economist. MSCI EM index: Banking is the dominant sector in emerging markets

First Published: Thu, March 01 2018. 21:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements