MSEI eyes block deals for revival

The (MSEI) plans to woo brokerages to execute large stock trades on its venue, as a new management team tries to breathe life into a bourse that has floundered for a decade.

Backed by billionaires Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Radhakishan Damani, aims to wade into the block deals segment, which is worth as much as Rs 5 lakh crore ($78 billion), according to Chief Executive Udai Kumar. India's regulator defines a block as a single trade having at least 500,000 shares or a minimum value of Rs 5 crore. Money managers like dealing in large sizes because it ensures are done before the market can hear about them and react by raising or lowering prices.

“We are telling institutional investors to come to our platform — there will be no slippages or price impact,” said Kumar, who was named chief executive officer last year to turn around the bourse. The is in talks with half a dozen large investment banks to bring in such deals, he said. That’s easier said than done. Despite starting in 2008, has failed to seriously threaten its rivals. It had a 4.3 per cent share of derivatives at the end of March, and barely exists in India’s $2 trillion equity market, which is dominated by the and

The company has struggled to make a mark since a payment default in 2013 at a related exchange forced the original founders to sell. A clutch of financial institutions now own more than 34 per cent of MSEI, as do investors including Jhunjhunwala, Damani and Nemish Shah, according to bourse’s website.

Efforts are being made to fix the “erosion of trust” through investor education initiatives, broker events and media campaigns, Kumar said.

The exchange is also developing short-term instruments to help and companies hedge their portfolios, Kumar said in an interview at his office in Mumbai, without providing details.

"It will be an uphill task for to break into the big boys' bastion," said Deena Mehta, managing director at Mumbai-based Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates and former president of the "It must find areas where the rivals don't have a stranglehold."

Products launches in currency, futures and are also planned, said Kumar.





The got 250 companies to list exclusively on its venue -- most of whom migrated from the 15 regional bourses the market regulator shut down three years ago -- and slashed fees and transaction costs to levels it claims are the lowest in the country.

The exchange must also allow investors to buy and sell investment products on its venue to boost revenue, broker Mehta said. Both and run web-based order routing systems that make it easier for investors to purchase and redeem fund units on the bourses.

"It will help it become relevant and turn profitable sooner," she said.

The MSEI, which has been making losses, expects to return to profitability by March 2020, according to the exchange. The bourse, which raised a combined Rs 173 crore via two rights issues in the past two years, is looking to garner more through the same route to bolster its and capitalize its subsidiary, Kumar said.

"We can lead in areas where the and have limited play," he said.

Bloomberg