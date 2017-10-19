Muharat and the aftermath

-
ALSO READSamvat 2073: Sensex up 16.6%; investors richer by Rs 25 lakh cr From Diwali picks to Muhurat trading tips, market outlook for Samvat 2074 Diwali Muhurat trading from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm on Oct 19 Samvat 2073: Market stays resilient amid multiple disruptions Sensex ends Samvat 2073 with 17% gain, Nifty up 18%
-
As India celebrates Diwali, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will be open for an hour for auspicious trading on Thursday, as investors make ceremonial purchases marking the festival of lights and the start of the Hindu New Year.
In the past 10 years, trading during the auspicious period, called Muharat, has ended on a positive note seven times, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. But it’s a different story when the market fully opens after the celebrations: The first day of the Hindu calendar has seen stocks close lower 80 per cent of the time in the last decade.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU