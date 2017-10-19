Muharat and the aftermath

As India celebrates Diwali, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the will be open for an hour for auspicious trading on Thursday, as investors make ceremonial purchases marking the festival of lights and the start of the



In the past 10 years, trading during the auspicious period, called Muharat, has ended on a positive note seven times, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. But it’s a different story when the market fully opens after the celebrations: The first day of the Hindu calendar has seen stocks close lower 80 per cent of the time in the last decade.



