MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Markets set to welcome Samvat 2074

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets have taken all developments – geopolitical tensions between the United States (US) and Korea, monetary policies of various central banks, outcome of US presidential election at the global level and impact of demonetisation, goods and services tax (GST) rollout back home – in their stride. During the year (Samvat 2073), benchmark indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 hit their respective all-time highs and gained around 16% and 18%, respectively.

Though analysts caution that markets are likely to remain volatile in Samvat 2074, strategies adopted by the global central banks; corporate earnings growth of India Inc; commodity prices, especially crude oil; and the progress on reforms and health of the economy are some of the key factors that will have a bearing on the overall market sentiment. 

That apart, market participants will also keep a tab on the state polls over the next one year, especially Gujarat.

6:09 PM Good evening. Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets. We welcome all our readers this evening to our special coverage on the markets during Muhurat trading. We wish you all a happy and prosperous Samvat 2074. Happy investing!
First Published: Thu, October 19 2017. 17:58 IST

