Municipalities having surplus can issue bonds, says Sebi

Municipalities
having a surplus in their books in any of the three immediately preceding financial years will be eligible to issue bonds, with the Sebi
deciding to amend norms in this regard.
The eligibility would also be decided by financial criteria specified by Sebi
from time to time.
To boost the market for municipal bonds, also known as muni bonds, Sebi
board on Saturday approved changes to the relevant regulations in order to provide a criterion that is alternative to 'net worth' of the municipalities.
After its board meeting here, Sebi
said municipalities
making public issue of debt
securities should have "surplus as per its Income
and Expenditure Statement, in any of the three immediately preceding financial years or any other financial criteria as specified by Sebi
from time to time".
Under the Sebi
(Issue and listing of Debt
Securities by Municipalities) Regulations, 2015 (ILDM), a municipality or a Corporate Municipal Entity (CME) making public issue of debt
securities should not have negative net worth in any of three immediately preceding financial years.
Stating that he is "disappointed that even now we do not have a municipal bond market," Modi had urged Sebi
and the finance ministry to ensure that at least 10 cities issue municipal bonds
within one year.
