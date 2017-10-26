JUST IN
Markets, PSBs extend rally
Business Standard

Mutual fund schemes that gained from PSU recapitalisation announcement

Market players say investors wanting to play the PSU banking theme can even consider exposure to exchange traded funds

Chandan Kishore Kant 

Mutual fund

The sharp gains in shares of PSU lenders have benefited several MF schemes focused on the banking stocks. Several analysts have upgraded the banking stock following the government’s decision to infuse Rs 2.11 lakh crore in state-owned banks. MF schemes such as LIC MF Banking and HDFC Infrastructure-with high exposure to PSU banking stocks — have seen a sharp spurt in their net asset values (NAVs). 

But, Tata Banking Fund and IDFC Focused Equity Fund have seen a dip in their NAVs as private sector banks in their portfolio have come under selling pressure. Market players say investors wanting to play the PSU banking theme can even consider exposure to exchange traded funds (ETFs) such as Reliance ETF PSU Bank BeES or Kotak PSU Bank ETF, both saw their NAVs spurt 30% on Wednesday. 

First Published: Thu, October 26 2017. 23:55 IST

