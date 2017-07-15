TRENDING ON BS
Mutual funds buoy market

Gains made by the index are on the back of strong flows from both FIIs and MFs

Samie Modak 

The Sensex scaled 32,000 in only 54 trading sessions after it topped 30,000 for the first time in April 26. The gains made by the index are on the back of strong flows from both foreign institutional investors and mutual funds. 

