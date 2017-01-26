Mutual funds have so far invested Rs 27,000 cr in debt market in Jan

With interest rates falling, both corporate and retail money might flow into debt funds

Mutual fund managers have pumped in over Rs 27,000 crore in so far this month, primarily on account of participation from corporate and retail investors.



This follows a fund infusion of over Rs 3.31 lakh crore in in the entire 2016.



Further, experts believe that trend is expected to continue in the coming months too due to fall in interest rates.



"With continuing to fall, both corporate and retail money can continue to come into debt funds. The can also see support due to the inflows coming in from the move," said Srikanth Meenakshi, COO at FundsIndia.Com.



Quantum Mutual Fund chief executive Jimmy Patel said: "In 2017, we will see more focus on retail investors, who are already showing a lot of commitment and maturity."



According to the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi), fund managers have invested net sum of Rs 27,473 crore in debt markets in this month (till January 23). The investment is expected to rise further as the month is yet not over.



This is the highest investment level since September, when fund managers had poured in Rs 53,347 crore.



Besides, fund managers have put in a little over Rs 4,000 crore in equities during the period under review.



The industry, comprising 41 active players, has an assets under management of Rs 16.93 lakh crore.



Mutual fund is an investment vehicle with a pool of funds collected from investors to buy securities such as stocks, bonds, money market instruments and similar assets.

Press Trust of India