Mutual funds lap up perpetual bonds for higher yields

Mutual funds (MFs) are lapping up perpetual bonds issued by public sector banks (PSBs), with the amount invested in such bonds rising nearly eight times in the past year. The assets of debt schemes in these bonds, also known as additional tier-1 bonds, have risen to about Rs 16,000 crore from Rs 2,000 crore a year ago, estimates from Value Research suggest. PSBs are issuing these instruments in an effort to shore up their tier-1 capital, to comply with the Basel-III norms. These bonds offer a higher yield of 9-12 per cent, and are being added to their portfolios by debt funds ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?