Narayana Hrudayalaya slips on back of heavy volumes

slipped 9% to Rs 287, falling 10% from intra-day high of Rs 319 on the BSE, after a more than one per cent equity of the company changed hands via multiple block deals on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).At around 10:34 am; a combined 2.79 million shares representing 1.37% equity of have changed hands on BSE and NSE, the exchange data shows.The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.Ratnakar Shetty, the individual shareholder, held 2.04 million shares (representing 1%) equity in the company engaged in healthcare facilities business as on March 2017, the shareholding pattern data shows. CLICK HERE FOR MORE THAN 1% HOLDING.

The private health care service provider in December 2015 had raised Rs 613 crore via the initial public offer (IPO). The company had issue shares at price of Rs 250 per share.



At 11:37 am; the stock was down 5% at Rs 301 on BSE, as compared to 0.48% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 4.99 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285 on July 20, 2016.