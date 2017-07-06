Narayana Hrudayalaya slips on back of heavy volumes

-
At around 10:34 am; a combined 2.79 million shares representing 1.37% equity of Narayana Hrudayalaya have changed hands on BSE and NSE, the exchange data shows.
The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
Ratnakar Shetty, the individual shareholder, held 2.04 million shares (representing 1%) equity in the company engaged in healthcare facilities business as on March 2017, the shareholding pattern data shows. CLICK HERE FOR MORE THAN 1% HOLDING.
At 11:37 am; the stock was down 5% at Rs 301 on BSE, as compared to 0.48% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 4.99 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285 on July 20, 2016.
