Natco Pharma's niche portfolio an opportunity

Natco Pharma, which had reported a strong June quarter performance, has seen a steep correction in its share price thereafter. The reason being an indication by marketing partner Mylan towards a delay in the launch of generic Copaxone, a drug used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Mylan indicated that all major launches, including generic Copaxone, would be deferred to 2018, from 2017, looking at the ongoing challenges in the US and uncertain regulatory environment. The news comes as a disappointment to the Street, which was factoring the gains in FY18. However, the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?