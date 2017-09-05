Natco Pharma's niche portfolio an opportunity

Natco Pharma, which had reported a strong June quarter performance, has seen a steep correction in its share price thereafter. The reason being an indication by marketing partner Mylan towards a delay in the launch of generic Copaxone, a drug used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Mylan indicated that all major launches, including generic Copaxone, would be deferred to 2018, from 2017, looking at the ongoing challenges in the US and uncertain regulatory environment. The news comes as a disappointment to the Street, which was factoring the gains in FY18. However, the ...