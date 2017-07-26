National Fertilizers falls 7% on discounted floor price for OFS

(NFL) dipped 7% to Rs 73.35 on BSE in early morning trade on Wednesday after the company fixed floor price for the government's offer for sale at Rs 72.80. The floor price is at a discount of 7.67% over Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 78.85 on the BSE.The government has launched offer for sale (OFS) for through a two-day offer for sale beginning from today, in order to divest 15% stake in the company.The sale of 73.5 million shares or 15% stake would fetch about Rs 530 crore to the exchequer.The would open for institutional investors tomorrow, while retail investors can put in their bids on 27 July, said in a filing to BSE.The government currently holds 89.71% stake inRetail investors will be allocated offer shares at the discounted price i.e. at a discount of 5% to the cut-off price. The discounted price, which shall be final allocation price to retail investors, may be below the floor price, it added.At 9:30 am, the stock was down 6% at Rs 74.30 on BSE, as compared to 0.23% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 639,794 shares have changed hands on the counter (BSE +NSE) so far.