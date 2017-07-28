Nava Bharat Ventures surges 10% on heavy volumes

surged 10% to Rs 149 on BSE after the company said it has achieved provisional acceptance of 300 MW power plant of the step-down subsidiary of the company, Maamba.“The 300 MW power plant of Maamba Collieries, the step-down subsidiary of the company, has been in operation and has now achieved the provisional acceptance under the EPC contract, the company said in a BSE filing.Following the capitalisation of the 300 MW power plant upon provisional acceptance, its commercial operations will be consolidated in the company's financial henceforth, it added.is a power focused company with interests in ferro alloys and sugar.At 11:08 am; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs 146, as compared to 0.43% fall in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 1.31 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.